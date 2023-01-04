Xponance Inc. Buys 857 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $212.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.52 and its 200-day moving average is $229.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $652.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.