Xponance Inc. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.