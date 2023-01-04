Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.67.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $625.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $684.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

