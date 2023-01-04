Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.33. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $381.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

