Xponance Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.