Xponance Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after purchasing an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

