Xponance Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $294,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $238.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $397.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.39 and a 200-day moving average of $244.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.