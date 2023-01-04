Xponance Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.43.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,959. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS opened at $405.96 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $479.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.29 and a 200-day moving average of $421.08.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

