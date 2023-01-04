Xponance Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.2% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 146,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

