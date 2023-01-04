Xponance Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $90,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $345.59 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

