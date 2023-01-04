Xponance Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.77.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $318.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,064 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.