Xponance Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 1.2 %

Workday stock opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $263.95.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.