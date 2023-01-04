Xponance Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,555,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,587,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,836,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

