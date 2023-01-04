Xponance Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

