Xponance Inc. Has $3.77 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.