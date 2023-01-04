Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.79.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $198.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.98. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $288.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

