Xponance Inc. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.