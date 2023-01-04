Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Colliers Securities cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.72.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

