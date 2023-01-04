Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,468,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $225.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.