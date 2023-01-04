Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.