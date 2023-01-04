Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 267.7% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 104,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE COF opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.