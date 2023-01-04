Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,202,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $257.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.08.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile



Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

