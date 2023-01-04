Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ROP stock opened at $434.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.