Xponance Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

