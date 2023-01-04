Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,046 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 39.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Clorox Stock Up 1.4 %

Clorox stock opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.