Xponance Inc. Purchases 20,825 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 329,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

