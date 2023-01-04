Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,494 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.73.

NYSE:MTB opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

