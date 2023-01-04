Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,729 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $135.86.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

