Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,081 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.17 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

