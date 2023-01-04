Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $319.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day moving average of $347.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $529.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

