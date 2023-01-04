Xponance Inc. Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,174 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

