Xponance Inc. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,270.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

