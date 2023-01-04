Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,857 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 240.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 183,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.44. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $234.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

