Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VMC opened at $176.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.82.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

