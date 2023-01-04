Xponance Inc. Sells 4,409 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,189 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,513. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

