Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 4,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.