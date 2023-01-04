Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Z-Work Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

