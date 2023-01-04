Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €36.06 ($38.36) on Tuesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.59.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

