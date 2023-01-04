Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.4 %

ZION opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 135.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 672,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

