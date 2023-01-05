12,910 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,162 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $58,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CAE by 27.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,196,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CAE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,565 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.