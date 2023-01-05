3,000 Shares in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 631.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAN opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

