3,394 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

