4,084 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

