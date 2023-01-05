5,155 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,155 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

IMO stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

