7,485 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

