Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72. The company has a market cap of $400.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

