Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $280,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Trading Up 5.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $390.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

