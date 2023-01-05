AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,650 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 564,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

