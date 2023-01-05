AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 86,405 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,405 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OGE Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 112.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 121.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

