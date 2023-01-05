AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after acquiring an additional 252,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.59. Sempra has a twelve month low of $129.69 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

